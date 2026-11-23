PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Donovan Oday’s 37 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, led Troy over Nicholls 78-77 at the Pensacola Invitational on Sunday.

Oday had six rebounds for the Trojans (3-4). Kerrington Kiel shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line to add 15 points.

AJ Dent Jr. finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Colonels (2-5). Doyel Cockrill III added 18 points and three steals for Nicholls State. Christian Winborne finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press