Szarka’s rushing, Air Force’s 2 interceptions snap 5-game losing streak in 24-21 win over Wyoming

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Liam Szarka rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown, Owen Allen added 105 rushing yards, and both Roger Jones and Max Mustell had interceptions to snap a five-game losing streak in a 24-21 Air Force win over Wyoming on Saturday.

Quarterbacks Evan Svoboda and Kaden Anderson each threw a fourth-quarter interception to the Mountain West’s worst turnover defense (four before this game). In a 14-14 game, Svoboda was intercepted by Jones in the end zone from the 3-yard line.

Air Force (2-5, 1-4 MW) went 80 yards in eight plays, with Kade Frew taking the lead on fourth-and-1 with a 9-yard rushing score.

Anderson threw another interception to Mustell on the following possession with 4:39 remaining, setting up a 41-yard field goal into the wind from Reagan Tubbs.

Anderson threw a touchdown for Wyoming (3-4, 1-2) with 1:02 remaining. He was 23-of-29 passing for 209 yards.

It’s the fifth-straight 100-yard rushing game by Czarka, an Air Force record. It was Air Force’s 92nd consecutive game with 100 rushing yards, the longest streak in college football.

Air Force’s defense entered the game allowing 40 points per game (134th in FBS) and 496.7 total yards, and 323.3 passing yards per game, both the worst in FBS football. Wyoming tallied 409 total yards.

