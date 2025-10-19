Beau Pribula’s TD run in the 2nd OT lifts No. 16 Missouri to a 23-17 victory at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Beau Pribula scored on a 3-yard run in the second overtime, lifting No. 16 Missouri to a 23-17 victory over reeling Auburn on Saturday night.

Ahmad Hardy ran for 58 yards and two scores for Missouri (6-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference). The Tigers bounced back from a home loss to Alabama to beat the other team from the state.

Missouri got a defensive stop on fourth down on the final possession in overtime to seal the one-possession victory.

Pribula threw for 252 yards, with two interceptions, and ran for 28 more. Hardy’s short run with 5:07 to go in regulation tied the game at 17.

Auburn (3-4, 0-4) intercepted Pribula’s pass in the final drive of regulation to send it to overtime, but Alex McPherson missed a field goal on Auburn’s first possession. It was his third miss of the night.

Blake Craig missed a winning attempt on the other end for Missouri.

Auburn opened the scoring with Jackson Arnold scoring from a yard out. But coach Hugh Freeze’s team — like so many other times in his three seasons — had trouble moving the ball for most of the game. Arnold finished with 207 yards passing and his first interception of the season.

Jeremiah Cobb had 111 yards on the ground. Cam Coleman caught six passes for 108 yards.

Poll implications

After improving to 6-1 with its tight road win, Missouri could move up a few spots in the next AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

The takeaway

Missouri: This was Missouri’s first road test of the season, and they passed. The defense allowed an opening-drive touchdown, then held Auburn to 10 points the rest of the night.

Auburn: The Tigers continue to struggle on offense. Once again, the defense held strong, but the offensive product wasn’t enough to secure the win. The Tigers are still searching for their first win in conference play.

Up next

Missouri: At No. 17 Vanderbilt next Saturday.

Auburn: At Arkansas next Saturday.

By MARSHALL DOWNING

Associated Press