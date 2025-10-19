Barron’s late TD pass to Carr pushes Southern Utah past Abilene Christian 31-24

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Joshua Dye ran for 179 yards and two scores, and Bronson Barron threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Shane Carr with 2:17 remaining to push Southern Utah past Abilene Christian 31-24 on Saturday night.

Mason Stromstad intercepted a Stone Earle pass near midfield with 1:07 left to seal it for Southern Utah (2-5, 1-2 United Athletic Conference).

Earle’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Javon Gipson gave Abilene Christian a 24-21 lead with 12:07 left. Jayden Rogers kicked a 19-yard field goal for Southern Utah to tie it at 24-all.

Barron was 13-of-17 passing for 111 yards. Dye ran for an 18-yard touchdown to open the scoring and added a 1-yard score early in the third quarter to give Southern Utah a 21-17 lead. Mikey Allen had a 32-yard pick-6 for the Thunderbirds just before halftime.

Earle completed 17 of 23 passes for 225 yards and threw three interceptions. Jordon Vaughn had 124 yards rushing on nine carries and Gipson had three catches for 77 yards for Abilene Christian (3-4, 2-1).

