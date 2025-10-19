Sylvester has 135 yards rushing and a TD to help Weber State run over Portland State 43-27

HILLSBORO, Ore (AP) — Chauncey Sylvester had 135 yards rushing and a touchdown and Weber State pulled away early in the second half to beat Portland State 43-27 on Saturday.

Sylvester’s short-yardage touchdown run stretched the Weber State lead to 19-6 early in the third quarter. Zach Hrbacek and Will Way added a pair of short scoring runs, and Spencer Ferguson’s 24-yard TD run made it 43-13 with 5:00 left in the fourth.

Weber State (3-4, 1-2 Big Sky Conference) finished with 220 yards rushing on 41 carries. Ishaan Daniels also had a 20-yard pick-6 in the first quarter for the Wildcats.

John-Keawe Sagapolutele completed 11 of 22 passes for 138 yards and threw three interceptions for Portland State (0-7, 0-3). The Vikings scored all three of their touchdowns, two on short runs from Tyrese Smith, in the fourth quarter.

