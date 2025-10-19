Skip to main content
Allen’s 3 rushing touchdowns lead North Alabama to 35-14 win over Eastern Kentucky

By AP News

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jayvian Allan rushed for three touchdowns and Destin Wade threw two touchdown passes for North Alabama in a 35-14 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday night.

Allan’s touchdowns came from 1, 2 and 23 yards out. Noah Gregg caught an 18-yard pass up the middle and Kaleb Heatherly caught a 5-yard throw for North Alabama (2-5, 1-2 UAC), which snapped a three-game losing streak and picked up its first conference win.

Wade went 11-for-18 passing for 127 yards and had 109 yards rushing for the Lions.

Eastern Kentucky (3-4, 1-2) starting quarterback Myles Burkett completed 14 passes for 133 yards and threw a touchdown and an interception. Marcus Calwise Jr. caught a 27-yard touchdown pass for the Colonels. Brady Hensley ran a 32-yard score after finding a gap at the line of scrimmage with less than four minutes to go.

Play was stopped with 6:17 remaining when Eastern Kentucky’s Jalen Montgomery took a big hit after catching a ball on the sideline. He was carted off the field and taken to the hospital.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

