Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
63.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Nate Bell, Miles Williams team up for two touchdowns as Eastern Washington tops Idaho 21-14

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Nate Bell threw two touchdown passes to Miles Williams and Eastern Washington beat Idaho 21-14 on Saturday night.

Bell had a 9-yard touchdown toss to Williams with 44 seconds left in the first half for a 13-7 lead. It came three plays after an 18-yard punt by Cameron Pope gave Eastern Washington (3-4, 2-1 Big Sky Conference) the ball on the Vandals’ 32-yard line.

After a scoreless third quarter, Bell and Williams connected again for a 6-yard score and a 2-point pass by receiver Jaxon Branch was successful for a 21-7 advantage just 48 seconds into the fourth.

Nick Josifek covered half on an 80-yard drive with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Michael Graves to get Idaho (2-5, 0-3) within 21-14 with 2:30 left to play.

The Vandals got the ball back despite a failed onside kick but it came at their own 4 with 21 seconds remaining. The game ended on an illegal forward pass at the Idaho 26.

Jack Wagner connected with Marquawn McCraney for a 26-yard touchdown with 1:11 left in the first quarter and Idaho took a 7-3 lead.

Soren McKee kicked his second field goal — a 39-yarder — with 1:31 left in the second quarter to get Eastern Washington within a point.

Bell completed 18 of 31 passes for 177 yards with an interception and rushed for 134 yards on 23 carries.

Nosifek totaled 104 yards on 6-for-13 passing and Wagner completed 8 of 12 for 87 yards with an interception for Idaho, which has lost four straight. McCraney had seven receptions for 105 yards.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.