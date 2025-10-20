No. 23 Illinois visits Washington in Big Ten matchup

No. 23 Illinois (5-2) at Washington (5-2), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Washington by 4.5. Against the spread: Washington 1-4, Illinois 5-2.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Washington Offense

Overall: 437.1 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 269.6 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 167.6 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 34.6 points per game (35th)

Washington Defense

Overall: 332.6 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 234.6 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 98.0 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (37th)

Illinois Offense

Overall: 383.1 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 264.4 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 118.7 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 34.0 points per game (37th)

Illinois Defense

Overall: 371.3 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 240.0 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 131.3 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 25.4 points per game (77th)

Illinois is 119th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 45.1% of the time. Washington ranks 11th on offense, converting on 52.5% of third downs.

Illinois is 17th in the FBS averaging 38.9 penalty yards per game.

Illinois is 113th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 91.7% of trips. Washington’s red zone offense ranks 38th, scoring on 89.7% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Washington

Passing: Demond Williams Jr., 1,837 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs, 72.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jonah Coleman, 568 yards on 112 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Denzel Boston, 515 yards on 34 catches, 6 TDs

Illinois

Passing: Luke Altmyer, 1,821 yards, 13 TDs, 1 INT, 72.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaden Feagin, 338 yards on 85 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Hank Beatty, 617 yards on 39 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Washington was defeated by Michigan 24-7 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Williams led Washington with 209 yards on 20-of-32 passing (62.5%) for no touchdowns and three interceptions. Coleman had 50 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 41 yards. Boston had four receptions for 71 yards.

Illinois lost 34-16 to Ohio State on Saturday, Oct. 11. Altmyer led Illinois with 248 yards on 30-of-44 passing (68.2%) for one touchdown and one interception. Aidan Laughery carried the ball eight times for 50 yards and scored one touchdown, adding four receptions for 12 yards. Cole Rusk had five receptions for 68 yards.

Next game

Washington plays at Wisconsin on Nov. 8. Illinois hosts Rutgers on Nov. 1.

By The Associated Press