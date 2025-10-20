Nebraska squares off against Northwestern in Big Ten action

Northwestern (5-2) at Nebraska (5-2), Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Nebraska by 7.5. Against the spread: Nebraska 2-5, Northwestern 5-2.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Nebraska Offense

Overall: 416.4 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 291.4 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 125.0 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 36.0 points per game (29th)

Nebraska Defense

Overall: 279.3 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 123.0 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 156.3 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 19.4 points per game (30th)

Northwestern Offense

Overall: 364.4 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 174.3 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 190.1 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 22.7 points per game (100th)

Northwestern Defense

Overall: 305.4 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 168.6 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 136.9 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 15.1 points per game (11th)

Nebraska ranks 10th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 28.6% of the time. Northwestern ranks 31st on offense, converting on 46.4% of third downs.

Northwestern ranks 109th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Nebraska’s 40th-ranked +3 margin.

Northwestern is 3rd in the FBS averaging 28.4 penalty yards per game.

Nebraska is 122nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 92.9% of trips. Northwestern’s red zone offense ranks 53rd, scoring on 88.0% of red zone opportunities.

Northwestern ranks 5th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:54.

Team leaders

Nebraska

Passing: Dylan Raiola, 1,770 yards, 16 TDs, 5 INTs, 72.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Emmett Johnson, 713 yards on 119 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Nyziah Hunter, 455 yards on 27 catches, 4 TDs

Northwestern

Passing: Preston Stone, 1,213 yards, 10 TDs, 7 INTs, 59.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Komolafe, 483 yards on 107 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Griffin Wilde, 516 yards on 36 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Nebraska was defeated by Minnesota 24-6 on Friday, Oct. 17. Raiola led Nebraska with 177 yards on 17-of-25 passing (68.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Johnson carried the ball 14 times for 63 yards, adding five receptions for 37 yards. Luke Lindenmeyer recorded 52 yards on four catches.

Northwestern won 19-0 over Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 18. Stone threw for 132 yards on 11-of-26 attempts (42.3%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Joseph Himon II carried the ball 22 times for 87 yards, adding one reception for six yards. Wilde recorded 47 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Nebraska hosts USC on Nov. 1. Northwestern plays at USC on Nov. 7.

By The Associated Press