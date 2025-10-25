Maddux Madsen, Sire Gaines, Dylan Riley guide Boise State to 24-3 victory over Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Maddux Madsen, Sire Gaines and Dylan Riley had touchdown runs and Boise State beat Nevada 24-3 on Friday night.

Madsen completed 15 of 28 passes for 174 yards with an interception for Boise State (6-2, 4-0 Mountain West Conference).

Nevada (1-7, 0-4) took a 3-0 lead on Joe McFadden’s 40-yard field goal and Colton Boomer kicked a 21-yarder on the final play of the first quarter to tie it.

Gaines’ 2-yard touchdown run capped a 13-play 94-yard drive with 1:35 left before halftime and the Broncos moved in front 10-3 at the break.

Boise State got the ball on the Nevada 6-yard line after a muffed punt and Madsen scored on a 1-yard sneak on fourth-and-goal to push the Broncos’ lead to 17-3 with 1:41 left in the third quarter.

Dylan Riley’s 1-yard scoring plunge finished a 15-play 80-yard drive with 3:31 remaining in the game to set the final margin.

Carter Jones totaled 146 yards on 16-for-29 passing with three interceptions for the Wolf Pack, who also lost two fumbles.

Boise State held Nevada to 247 yards of offense while racking up 308 in its third straight victory.

