Louisiana Tech meets Sam Houston in CUSA action

Sam Houston (0-7) at Louisiana Tech (4-3), Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Louisiana Tech Offense

Overall: 330.7 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 187.3 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 143.4 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 24.9 points per game (92nd)

Louisiana Tech Defense

Overall: 353.0 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 245.6 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 107.4 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 18.7 points per game (25th)

Sam Houston Offense

Overall: 296.0 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 180.0 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 116.0 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (130th)

Sam Houston Defense

Overall: 456.3 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 272.4 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 183.9 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 38.9 points per game (134th)

Louisiana Tech ranks 120th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.9% of the time. Sam Houston ranks 136th on offense, converting on 21.3% of third downs.

Sam Houston ranks 70th in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to Louisiana Tech’s 14th-ranked +6 margin.

Louisiana Tech ranks 134th in the FBS averaging 77.6 penalty yards per game, compared to Sam Houston’s 75th-ranked 57.1 per-game average.

Sam Houston is 134th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 66.7% of trips. Louisiana Tech’s red zone defense ranks 11th at 72.2%.

Team leaders

Louisiana Tech

Passing: Blake Baker, 966 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 64.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Clay Thevenin, 296 yards on 73 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Eli Finley, 289 yards on 22 catches, 0 TDs

Sam Houston

Passing: Hunter Watson, 915 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Alton McCaskill, 249 yards on 48 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Landan Brown, 160 yards on 29 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Louisiana Tech lost 28-27 to Western Kentucky on Tuesday, Oct. 21. Baker led Louisiana Tech with 340 yards on 31-of-45 passing (68.9%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 49 yards. Thevenin had 35 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding six receptions for 52 yards. Marlion Jackson put up 76 yards on five catches.

Sam Houston fell 35-17 to UTEP on Wednesday, Oct. 15. Watson threw for 161 yards on 13-of-19 attempts (68.4%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Brown had 110 rushing yards on 13 carries, adding six receptions for 39 yards. Chris Reed recorded 51 yards on three catches.

Next game

Louisiana Tech plays at Delaware on Nov. 8. Sam Houston plays at Oregon State on Nov. 8.

By The Associated Press