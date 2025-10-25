Jackson scores 4 TDs, wins it 37-34 for Rice in double overtime over UConn

HOUSTON (AP) — Quinton Jackson tallied career highs of 256 combined yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning score in the second overtime, to lead Rice to a 37-34 win over UConn on Saturday and snap a three-game losing streak.

Jackson broke out for a 73-yard rushing touchdown and a 75-yard receiving score in the second quarter. He scored another rushing touchdown in the first overtime, then broke a tackle in the second overtime to win the game for Rice (4-4) on a 23-yard score.

It’s the first time in Jackson’s career he’s had more than one rushing touchdown. He set career highs in rushing yardage with 176, receiving yardage with 80 and total yardage.

Joe Fagnano led the Huskies (5-3) offense with 344 yards passing and three touchdowns. He opened the scoring with an 80-yard connection to Skyler Bell early in the first quarter.

In rainy conditions, Chris Freeman slipped on a 46-yard attempt that would have put UConn up in fourth quarter. In the third quarter, he made his 12th consecutive field goal, a program record. He added a 41-yard field goal in the second overtime.

The loss snaped a five-game winning streak for UConn, which would have been bowl eligible with a win.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football