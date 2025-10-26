Sun Belt matchup features UL Monroe against Old Dominion

Old Dominion (5-3) at UL Monroe (3-5), Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UL Monroe Offense

Overall: 323.9 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 150.6 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 173.3 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 17.3 points per game (129th)

UL Monroe Defense

Overall: 386.9 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 243.4 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 143.5 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 33.1 points per game (124th)

Old Dominion Offense

Overall: 459.5 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 252.8 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 206.8 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 32 points per game (45th)

Old Dominion Defense

Overall: 376.8 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 197.6 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 179.1 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 25.6 points per game (81st)

UL Monroe ranks 125th in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin.

Old Dominion ranks 125th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 74.2% of trips. UL Monroe’s red zone defense ranks 86th at 86.7%.

Old Dominion is 132nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:41, compared to UL Monroe’s 70th-ranked average of 29:51.

Team leaders

UL Monroe

Passing: Aidan Armenta, 920 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs, 56.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Braylon McReynolds, 473 yards on 82 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jonathan Bibbs, 250 yards on 17 catches, 2 TDs

Old Dominion

Passing: Colton Joseph, 2,000 yards, 19 TDs, 9 INTs, 62.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Joseph, 551 yards on 89 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Tre’ Brown III, 540 yards on 24 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

UL Monroe was defeated by Southern Miss 49-21 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Landon Graves led UL Monroe with 103 yards on 12-of-26 passing (46.2%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 24 yards. Zachary Palmer-Smith carried the ball 11 times for 111 yards and scored one touchdown. Bibbs had one reception for 34 yards.

Old Dominion won 24-21 over Appalachian State on Saturday, Oct. 25. Joseph passed for 310 yards on 21-of-35 attempts (60.0%) with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 18 times for 61 yards. Devin Roche carried the ball 13 times for 53 yards. Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding put up 105 yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

Next game

UL Monroe hosts South Alabama on Nov. 15. Old Dominion hosts Troy on Nov. 13.

