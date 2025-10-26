No. 22 Texas hosts No. 10 Vanderbilt

No. 10 Vanderbilt (7-1) at No. 22 Texas (6-2), Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Texas Offense

Overall: 375.6 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 235.9 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 139.8 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 29 points per game (66th)

Texas Defense

Overall: 300.4 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 219.6 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 80.8 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 14.6 points per game (10th)

Vanderbilt Offense

Overall: 433.6 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 230.3 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 203.4 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 38.4 points per game (12th)

Vanderbilt Defense

Overall: 322.6 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 220.9 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 101.8 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 18.8 points per game (24th)

Texas ranks 20th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 31.5% of third downs.

Texas is 13th in the FBS with a +7 turnover margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Texas ranks 116th in the FBS averaging 65.6 penalty yards per game, and Vanderbilt ranks 117th with a 65.8-yard average.

Team leaders

Texas

Passing: Arch Manning, 1,795 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs, 60.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Quintrevion Wisner, 263 yards on 70 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Ryan Wingo, 504 yards on 29 catches, 4 TDs

Vanderbilt

Passing: Diego Pavia, 1,698 yards, 15 TDs, 5 INTs, 68.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Pavia, 458 yards on 85 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Eli Stowers, 397 yards on 31 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Texas won 45-38 over Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 25. Manning led Texas with 346 yards on 29-of-46 passing (63.0%) for three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 6 yards and one rushing touchdown. Wisner had 41 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding six receptions for 17 yards. Wingo had five receptions for 184 yards.

Vanderbilt defeated Missouri 17-10 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Pavia led Vanderbilt with 129 yards on 10-of-19 passing (52.6%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 20 yards and one rushing touchdown. Makhilyn Young had 86 rushing yards on four carries and one touchdown. Tre Richardson put up 62 yards on four catches.

Next game

Texas plays at No. 5 Georgia on Nov. 15. Vanderbilt hosts Auburn on Nov. 8.

By The Associated Press