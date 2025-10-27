Arizona meets Colorado in Big 12 play

Arizona (4-3) at Colorado (3-5), Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Arizona by 4.5. Against the spread: Arizona 3-3, Colorado 4-4.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Arizona Offense

Overall: 416.3 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 274.1 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 142.1 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 31.6 points per game (48th)

Arizona Defense

Overall: 292.9 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 153.1 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 139.7 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (36th)

Colorado Offense

Overall: 333.6 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 203.5 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 130.1 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 22.6 points per game (102nd)

Colorado Defense

Overall: 427.6 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 210.4 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 217.3 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 27.4 points per game (88th)

Arizona is 99th in third down percentage, converting 36.7% of the time. Colorado ranks 40th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 35.2%.

Colorado ranks 98th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Arizona’s 22nd-ranked +5 margin.

Colorado ranks 24th in the FBS averaging 43.3 penalty yards per game.

Colorado ranks 115th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:16, compared to Arizona’s 52nd-ranked average of 30:42.

Team leaders

Arizona

Passing: Noah Fifita, 1,829 yards, 17 TDs, 4 INTs, 66.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Ismail Mahdi, 445 yards on 77 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jayin Whatley, 370 yards on 32 catches, 3 TDs

Colorado

Passing: Kaidon Salter, 1,193 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Welch, 281 yards on 68 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Omarion Miller, 430 yards on 23 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Arizona was defeated by Houston 31-28 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Fifita passed for 269 yards on 24-of-26 attempts (92.3%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Mahdi carried the ball six times for 42 yards, adding one reception for five yards. Tre Spivey had one reception for 70 yards and one touchdown. He also had one carry for three yards and one touchdown.

Colorado fell 53-7 to Utah on Saturday, Oct. 25. Ryan Staub threw for 65 yards on 4-of-8 attempts (50.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for -4 yards and one rushing touchdown. Kam Mikell carried the ball eight times for 44 yards, adding two receptions for five yards. Miller put up 59 yards on three catches.

Next game

Arizona hosts Kansas on Nov. 8. Colorado plays at West Virginia on Nov. 8.

By The Associated Press