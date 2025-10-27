No. 12 Notre Dame visits Boston College in Week 10

No. 12 Notre Dame (5-2) at Boston College (1-7), Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Notre Dame by 28.5. Against the spread: Notre Dame 3-4, Boston College 3-5.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Notre Dame Offense

Overall: 462.1 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 270.4 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 191.7 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 39.1 points per game (10th)

Notre Dame Defense

Overall: 357.1 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 257.1 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 100.0 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 21.3 points per game (40th)

Boston College Offense

Overall: 371.0 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 268.9 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 102.1 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (76th)

Boston College Defense

Overall: 410.6 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 247.6 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 163.0 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 34.4 points per game (126th)

Boston College is 114th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Notre Dame’s 9th-ranked +8 margin.

Team leaders

Notre Dame

Passing: CJ Carr, 1,758 yards, 14 TDs, 4 INTs, 65.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremiyah Love, 758 yards on 124 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Faison, 436 yards on 35 catches, 2 TDs

Boston College

Passing: Dylan Lonergan, 1,394 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 67.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Turbo Richard, 431 yards on 88 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Lewis Bond, 547 yards on 56 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Notre Dame won 34-24 over USC on Saturday, Oct. 18. Carr passed for 136 yards on 16-of-26 attempts (61.5%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for -7 yards and one rushing touchdown. Love carried the ball 24 times for 228 yards and scored one touchdown, adding five receptions for 37 yards. Faison had six receptions for 60 yards.

Boston College fell 38-24 to Louisville on Saturday, Oct. 25. Grayson James led Boston College with 244 yards on 23-of-46 passing (50.0%) for three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 26 yards. Jordan McDonald had 80 rushing yards on 19 carries, adding two receptions for eight yards. Kaelan Chudzinski had four receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Notre Dame hosts Navy on Nov. 8. Boston College hosts SMU on Nov. 8.

By The Associated Press