Stanford begins Kyle Smith’s 2nd year with familiar faces but without top 3 scorers from last season

Stanford (21-14, 11-9 ACC)

Stanford begins coach Kyle Smith’s second season with 11 returning players from a team that reached the second round of the NIT and established school records for made 3-pointers (294), free-throw percentage (.789) and fewest turnovers per game (10.5). The Cardinal lost their top three scorers, leaving redshirt junior guard Ryan Agarwal as the team’s leading returning scorer. He started 29 of 35 games last season, averaging 7.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.

Players to watch

Freshman Ebuka Okorie was one of the highest-rated point guard recruits in the country, starring at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. Okorie averaged 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 54.5% overall and 38.5% from 3-point range as a senior.

Departures and arrivals

Maxime Raynaud, a 7-foot-1 center from France, was drafted 42nd overall by the Sacramento Kings after leading Stanford with 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Guard Oziyah Sellers played one season for Stanford and was the team’s second-leading scorer with a 13.7 average then declared for the NBA draft and entered the transfer portal, winding up at St. John’s for his senior season. Stanford’s roster features six newcomers, including four freshmen.

Top games

Stanford has a manageable non-conference schedule that includes games against Minnesota and UNLV before the ACC slate begins Dec. 30 at home against Notre Dame. The Cardinal welcome North Carolina and Duke in a three-day span in mid-January two weeks before a Sunshine State swing with games at Miami and Florida State.

Facts and figures

At 21-14 last season, Stanford notched its most wins since 2014-15 and matched a program-best with 17 home victories — going 9-1 at Maples Pavilion in conference play during the program’s inaugural ACC season. … Players returning accounted for an ACC-leading 52% of the program’s minutes played last season, the only ACC program with more than 50% of its minutes returning. … Associate head coach Eric Reveno will maintain that position while also taking on general manager duties. Smith named Amanda Leland assistant GM in July. She is the daughter of former Stanford and Pacific athletic director Ted Leland and spent the past 13 years at Pacific.

___

