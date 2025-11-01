No. 25 Memphis and Tulane meet in AAC action

Tulane (6-2) at No. 25 Memphis (8-1), Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Memphis Offense

Overall: 429.2 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 228.7 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 200.6 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 37.7 points per game (15th)

Memphis Defense

Overall: 346.9 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 218.7 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 128.2 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 19.2 points per game (29th)

Tulane Offense

Overall: 408.3 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 233.1 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 175.1 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 25.9 points per game (83rd)

Tulane Defense

Overall: 402 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 244.1 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 157.9 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 25.5 points per game (80th)

Tulane is 112th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43.6% of the time. Memphis ranks 43rd on offense, converting on 43.6% of third downs.

Tulane is 60th in the FBS with a +1 turnover margin, compared to Memphis’ 6th-ranked +9 margin.

Tulane is 121st in the FBS averaging 67.9 penalty yards per game, compared to Memphis’ 31st-ranked 45 per-game average.

Tulane is 82nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 86.2% of trips. Memphis’ red zone offense ranks 4th, scoring on 97.4% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Memphis

Passing: Brendon Lewis, 1,869 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs, 69.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Lewis, 557 yards on 109 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Cortez Braham, 632 yards on 39 catches, 7 TDs

Tulane

Passing: Jake Retzlaff, 1,622 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, 59.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Retzlaff, 513 yards on 77 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Omari Hayes, 376 yards on 25 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Memphis won 38-14 over Rice on Friday, Oct. 31. Lewis passed for 225 yards on 18-of-22 attempts (81.8%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 87 yards and one rushing touchdown. Gregroy Desrosiers carried the ball seven times for 28 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 16 yards. Braham recorded 66 yards on three catches.

Tulane lost 48-26 to UTSA on Thursday, Oct. 30. Retzlaff threw for 194 yards on 14-of-28 attempts (50.0%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 63 yards and one rushing touchdown. Brendan Sullivan had 27 rushing yards on six carries. Hayes put up 69 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Memphis plays at East Carolina on Nov. 15. Tulane hosts Florida Atlantic on Nov. 15.

By The Associated Press