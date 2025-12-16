USC plays TCU for the Alamo Bowl

TCU (8-4) vs. USC (9-3), Dec. 30 at 9 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Line: USC by 4.5. Against the spread: USC 5-7, TCU 6-5-1.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

USC Offense

Overall: 471.6 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 297.3 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 174.3 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 36.5 points per game (13th)

USC Defense

Overall: 348.8 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 203.3 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 145.4 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 22.4 points per game (47th)

TCU Offense

Overall: 425.3 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 292.8 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 132.6 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 30.8 points per game (42nd)

TCU Defense

Overall: 377.6 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 242.8 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 134.8 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 25.2 points per game (73rd)

Both teams perform well on third down. USC is 5th in the FBS, converting 52.1% of the time. TCU ranks 22nd, converting 46.8%.

TCU is 101st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 79.6% of trips. USC’s red zone defense ranks 8th at 71.1%.

Team leaders

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 3,431 yards, 23 TDs, 8 INTs, 66.2 completion percentage

Rushing: King Miller, 873 yards on 131 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Makai Lemon, 1,156 yards on 79 catches, 11 TDs

TCU

Passing: Josh Hoover, 3,472 yards, 29 TDs, 13 INTs, 65.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremy Payne, 550 yards on 97 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Eric McAlister, 1,121 yards on 64 catches, 10 TDs

Last game

USC won 29-10 over UCLA on Saturday, Nov. 29. Maiava passed for 257 yards on 21-of-29 attempts (72.4%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Miller had 124 rushing yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns, adding four receptions for 42 yards. Ja’Kobi Lane had three receptions for 52 yards.

TCU won 45-23 over Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 29. Hoover threw for 306 yards on 19-of-22 attempts (86.4%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Payne carried the ball 26 times for 174 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for 44 yards. McAlister had eight receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown.

By The Associated Press