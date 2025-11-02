Florida State has 5 rushing touchdowns in 42-7 rout of Wake Forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Castellanos threw for 271 yards and had one of Florida State’s five rushing touchdowns in a 42-7 rout of Wake Forest on Saturday.

Sam Singleton had 14 carries for 91 yards and a 10-yard touchdown as the Seminoles (4-4, 1-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) halted a four-game slide and earned their first ACC victory since a 14-9 win over California on Sept. 21, 2024.

Gavin Sawchuk added a pair of 1-yard TD runs, while tight end Randy Pittman had a 7-yard TD run out of the wildcat formation.

Castellanos completed 12 of 16 passes for 217 yards, connecting with Duce Robinson five times for 148 yards and an 11-yard touchdown.

Robby Ashford completed 12 of 21 passes for 93 yards and ran 12 times for 59 yards for Wake Forest (5-3, 2-3), which was coming off an upset of SMU.

The takeaway

Wake Forest: The Deacons had a pair of long runs erased by holding calls, among six first-half penalties. Wake trailed 14-0 at the half and finished with just 247 total yards

Florida State: The Seminoles, who hadn’t won a power-conference game since the opener against Alabama, dominated and quieted the criticism of coach Mike Norvell.

Up next

Wake Forest plays at Virginia on Saturday.

Florida State plays at Clemson on Saturday.

