Beasley’s 24 points pace San Francisco past Minnesota 77-65

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Ryan Beasley scored 24 points and Tyrone Riley IV and reserve Mookie Cook each scored 14 points and San Francisco pulled the surprise beating Minnesota 77-65 on Saturday.

Reserve David Fuchs scored 11 points and Guillermo Diaz Graham 10 for San Francisco (5-1) which made 11 of 22 from 3-point range. Cook made all four his 3-point attempts and Beasley was 4 of 6.

Reserve Langston Reynolds scored 16 points, Cade Tyson scored 14 points and Jaylen Crocker-Johnson 10 for the Golden Gophers (4-2).

San Francisco of the West Coast Conference built a 17-9 lead and never trailed. The Dons led 34-27 and reached their first double-digit lead when out of the break, Diaz Graham made 1 of 2 foul shots and Beasley made a layup.

Reynolds made two layups and Crocker-Johnson and Tyson made layups in succession at the midway point of the second half and the 8-0 run got Minnesota to a tie at 52. But Diaz Graham and Beasley sandwiched 3s around a Reynolds layup and San Francisco led the rest of the way.

San Francisco leads the all-time series between the two 2-0.

