No. 24 Utah hands No. 17 Cincinnati its first Big 12 loss

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devon Dampier threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 24 Utah to a 45-14 victory over No. 17 Cincinnati on Saturday night, snapping the Bearcats’ seven-game winning streak.

Ryan Davis led Utah with a season-high 132 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions. Wayshawn Parker added 104 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Utes (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) racked up 480 total yards – including 267 rushing yards.

Cincinnati’s Brendan Sorsby threw for 221 yards and a touchdown and ran for another, but completed just 33% of his pass attempts. Cyrus Allen had 133 yards receiving, highlighted by an 88-yard touchdown, on two catches for the Bearcats (7-2, 5-1).

Utah covered 94 yards in 16 plays on its opening drive, converting twice on fourth down to keep the drive going and taking 7:07 off the clock. Davis punctuated the drive by breaking a couple of tackles and putting the Utes on the board with a 34-yard catch and run.

Cincinnati tied it when Sorsby faked a pitch and raced untouched through an open seam for a 22-yard touchdown. Utah answered quickly, taking a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter when Parker took a direct snap in for a 39-yard score.

Cincinnati generated 119 yards on eight carries while Utah had 94 yards on 14 carries in the first quarter

A 46-yard catch from Davis late in the second quarter helped set up a 1-yard plunge from NaQuari Rogers that extended Utah’s lead to 24-7 going into halftime.

The Utes tacked on two more touchdowns — one on an 11-yard pass from Dampier to Creed Whittemore and another on Mana Carvalho’s 75-yard punt return — to go up 38-14 after three quarters.

The Takeaway

Cincinnati: The Bearcats averaged 6.8 yards per play but had three turnovers and struggled to get stops on defense.

Utah: Long scoring drives and big plays on both sides of the ball helped the Utes take control by halftime.

Up Next

Cincinnati hosts Arizona on Nov. 15 following a bye.

Utah is at Baylor on Nov. 15 following a bye.

