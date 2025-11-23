Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
43.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lucky Sutton, San Diego State beat San Jose State 25-3

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lucky Sutton, Jayden Denegal and Christian Washington each had a rushing touchdown to help San Diego State beat San Jose State 25-3 on Saturday night.

San Diego State (9-2, 6-1 Mountain West Conference) can clinch the conference’s regular season title with a win Friday at New Mexico. The Lobos are tied with Boise State and UNLV for second in the Mountain West. The conference championship game is Dec. 5.

Denegal was 8-of-16 passing for 81 yards and Sutton finished with 79 yards rushing on 21 carries.

On the third play from scrimmage, Dwayne McDougle picked off a pass — the first of his two interceptions — and returned it 25 yards to the 20. Six plays later, Sutton’s 1-yard touchdown run opened the scoring less than four minutes into the game.

Denis Lynch missed on field-goal attempts from 43 yards in the first quarter and Mathias Brown, whose 37-yard field goal got the Spartans on the board about five minutes into the second, missed a kick from 39 yards with 3:17 remaining until halftime.

Denegal threw a deep pass down the right sideline to Donovan Brown for a 52-yard gain to the 4 and then Denegal, on fourth-and-goal, ran for a 1-yard TD that capped a 10-play, 79-yard drive and gave San Diego State an 18-3 lead with a second left in the first half.

San Jose State’s Walker Eget — who went into the game No. 2 nationally in passing yards (3,015) and passing yards per game (301.5) this season — left the game due to an apparent leg injury late in the first quarter and finished 4-of-8 passing for 32 yards with an interception. Tama Amisone, a 5-foot-11, 184-pound freshman, replaced Eget and completed 15 of 27 passes for 104 yards with an interception and added 75 yards rushing on 13 carries.

San Jose State (3-8, 2-5) has lost three in a row, the program’s longest skid since 2023.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.