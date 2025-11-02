Northwestern visits No. 23 USC in Big Ten matchup

Northwestern (5-3) at No. 23 USC (6-2), Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. EST.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

USC Offense

Overall: 505.9 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 302.3 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 203.6 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 39.8 points per game (8th)

USC Defense

Overall: 355.1 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 212 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 143.1 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 22.4 points per game (53rd)

Northwestern Offense

Overall: 360.3 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 172.4 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 187.9 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 22.5 points per game (102nd)

Northwestern Defense

Overall: 304.3 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 165.1 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 139.1 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 16.8 points per game (13th)

Northwestern is 106th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 42.4% of the time. USC ranks 11th on offense, converting on 51.6% of third downs.

Northwestern ranks 105th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to USC’s 50th-ranked +2 margin.

USC ranks 79th in the FBS averaging 57.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Northwestern’s 4th-ranked 28.5 per-game average.

Northwestern is 69th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 84.2% of trips. USC’s red zone offense ranks 17th, scoring on 92.3% of red zone opportunities.

USC is 59th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:22, compared to Northwestern’s 6th-ranked average of 33:23.

Team leaders

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 2,315 yards, 15 TDs, 5 INTs, 65.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Waymond Jordan, 576 yards on 88 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Makai Lemon, 776 yards on 50 catches, 6 TDs

Northwestern

Passing: Preston Stone, 1,372 yards, 10 TDs, 9 INTs, 58.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Komolafe, 608 yards on 124 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Griffin Wilde, 570 yards on 39 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

USC won 21-17 over Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 1. Maiava led USC with 135 yards on 9-of-23 passing (39.1%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 62 yards and one rushing touchdown. King Miller had 129 rushing yards on 18 carries and one touchdown. Jaden Richardson had one reception for 43 yards.

Northwestern lost 28-21 to Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 25. Stone passed for 159 yards on 15-of-29 attempts (51.7%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Komolafe carried the ball 17 times for 125 yards and scored two touchdowns. Wilde had three receptions for 54 yards.

Next game

USC hosts Iowa on Nov. 15. Northwestern hosts No. 21 Michigan on Nov. 15.

By The Associated Press