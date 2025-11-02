San Diego State visits Hawaii in MWC matchup

San Diego State (7-1) at Hawaii (6-3), Nov. 8 at 11 p.m. EST.

How to watch: Spectrum Sports

Key stats

Hawaii Offense

Overall: 410 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 307.6 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 102.4 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (60th)

Hawaii Defense

Overall: 358 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 225.4 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 132.6 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 25.7 points per game (80th)

San Diego State Offense

Overall: 367.1 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 181.9 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 185.3 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 28.9 points per game (66th)

San Diego State Defense

Overall: 247.5 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 155.6 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 91.9 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 10 points per game (2nd)

San Diego State is 116th in third down percentage, converting 34.3% of the time. Hawaii ranks 49th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 36.7%.

Hawaii is 119th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to San Diego State’s 19th-ranked +6 margin.

Hawaii is 5th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 97% of trips.

Hawaii is 10th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:53.

Team leaders

Hawaii

Passing: Micah Alejado, 2,124 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs, 65.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Landon Sims, 439 yards on 94 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jackson Harris, 601 yards on 35 catches, 7 TDs

San Diego State

Passing: Jayden Denegal, 1,418 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Lucky Sutton, 815 yards on 153 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Napier, 613 yards on 45 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Hawaii fell 45-38 to San Jose State on Saturday, Nov. 1. Alejado led Hawaii with 367 yards on 31-of-46 passing (67.4%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Sims had 57 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown. Harris put up 134 yards on six catches with two touchdowns.

San Diego State won 24-7 over Wyoming on Saturday, Nov. 1. Denegal passed for 194 yards on 11-of-22 attempts (50.0%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. Sutton carried the ball 28 times for 158 yards and scored one touchdown. Donovan Brown put up 51 yards on two catches.

Next game

Hawaii plays at UNLV on Nov. 21. San Diego State hosts Boise State on Nov. 15.

By The Associated Press