Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola will miss the rest of the season with an injury to his lower right leg

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola will miss the rest of the season because of a lower right leg injury, coach Matt Rhule announced Sunday.

Raiola was injured while getting sacked in the third quarter of the Cornhuskers’ 21-17 loss to Southern California on Saturday night.

Freshman TJ Lateef played the final four possessions against the Trojans and would be the presumptive starter for Saturday night’s game at UCLA.

Raiola has completed 72.4% of his passes for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns through nine games this season. He has been intercepted six times. ESPN reported that Raiola suffered a broken fibula.

“Just a small bump in the road to a beautiful journey back to playing the game that I love!!” Raiola posted on his Instagram page.

The former five-star recruit was the highest-ranked recruit to sign with Nebraska and he has started all 22 games since his arrival. He got hurt when he went down in a pile and fumbled with the Huskers leading 14-6. He grabbed his lower right leg while athletic trainers tended to him. He was helped off the field, went to the medical tent and tried to jog on the sideline when he came out.

Rhule said Raiola told him he wanted to go back into the game, but the medical staff told the coach it was not advisable.

