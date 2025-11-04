Wyoming begins season at home against Saint Mary’s (CA)

Saint Mary’s Gaels at Wyoming Cowgirls

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming begins the season at home against Saint Mary’s (CA).

Wyoming finished 11-3 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Cowgirls shot 45.5% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 5-10 on the road and 14-17 overall last season. The Gaels shot 43.2% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press