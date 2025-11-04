Skip to main content
North Dakota State Bison to face UC Davis Aggies on the road

By AP News

North Dakota State Bison (0-1) at UC Davis Aggies (1-0)

Davis, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts North Dakota State.

UC Davis went 15-17 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Aggies averaged 68.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

North Dakota State finished 10-7 in Summit League action and 8-6 on the road last season. The Bison gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

