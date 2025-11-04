South Carolina Upstate visits Fresno State following Gregory’s 22-point performance

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits Fresno State after Karmani Gregory scored 22 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 87-75 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

Fresno State finished 5-9 at home a season ago while going 6-26 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 10.8 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

South Carolina Upstate finished 2-15 in Big South play and 2-14 on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 5.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

