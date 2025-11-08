Loyola Marymount Lions to host the Denver Pioneers Sunday

Denver Pioneers (0-2) at Loyola Marymount Lions (0-1)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays Denver.

Loyola Marymount finished 14-16 overall last season while going 7-7 at home. The Lions averaged 63.1 points per game last season, 10.9 on free throws and 20.1 from deep.

Denver finished 2-15 in Summit action and 1-11 on the road last season. The Pioneers averaged 63.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press