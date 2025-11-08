Skip to main content
Loyola Marymount Lions to host the Denver Pioneers Sunday

By AP News

Denver Pioneers (0-2) at Loyola Marymount Lions (0-1)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays Denver.

Loyola Marymount finished 14-16 overall last season while going 7-7 at home. The Lions averaged 63.1 points per game last season, 10.9 on free throws and 20.1 from deep.

Denver finished 2-15 in Summit action and 1-11 on the road last season. The Pioneers averaged 63.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

