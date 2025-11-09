AAC matchup features Charlotte playing UTSA

UTSA (4-5) at Charlotte (1-8), Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Charlotte Offense

Overall: 324.8 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 225.4 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 99.3 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 18 points per game (126th)

Charlotte Defense

Overall: 470 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 265 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 205 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 38.4 points per game (134th)

UTSA Offense

Overall: 399.8 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 232.8 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 167 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 32.8 points per game (39th)

UTSA Defense

Overall: 409.3 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 251.2 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 158.1 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 33 points per game (123rd)

Charlotte is 126th in the FBS with a -9 turnover margin, compared to UTSA’s 37th-ranked +3 margin.

UTSA is 132nd in the FBS averaging 71.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Charlotte’s 61st-ranked 52.9 per-game average.

UTSA ranks 128th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 93.9% of trips. Charlotte’s red zone offense ranks 130th, scoring on 69.2% of red zone opportunities.

Charlotte ranks 102nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:51, compared to UTSA’s 24th-ranked average of 31:57.

Team leaders

Charlotte

Passing: Grayson Loftis, 1,045 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs, 53.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Rod Gainey Jr., 215 yards on 56 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Javen Nicholas, 631 yards on 44 catches, 5 TDs

UTSA

Passing: Owen McCown, 1,875 yards, 18 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Robert Henry, 982 yards on 130 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Devin McCuin, 467 yards on 45 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Charlotte was defeated by East Carolina 48-22 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Loftis passed for 279 yards on 20-of-31 attempts (64.5%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Cameren Smith carried the ball five times for 35 yards, adding one reception for eight yards. Sean Brown had seven receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown.

UTSA fell to South Florida 55-23 on Thursday, Nov. 6. McCown led UTSA with 200 yards on 16-of-23 passing (69.6%) for one touchdown and one interception. Henry had 27 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding two receptions for three yards. Houston Thomas had seven receptions for 77 yards.

Next game

Charlotte plays at No. 5 Georgia on Nov. 22. UTSA hosts East Carolina on Nov. 22.

By The Associated Press