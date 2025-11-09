Big Ten matchup features Michigan State against Penn State

Penn State (3-6) at Michigan State (3-6), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

Michigan State Offense

Overall: 347.7 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 221.9 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 125.8 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 25.6 points per game (82nd)

Michigan State Defense

Overall: 371.3 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 227.0 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 144.3 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 31.4 points per game (116th)

Penn State Offense

Overall: 335.7 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 184.7 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 151.0 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 30.7 points per game (52nd)

Penn State Defense

Overall: 325.8 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 172.1 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 153.7 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (51st)

Michigan State is 121st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.3% of the time. Penn State ranks 36th on offense, converting on 44.4% of third downs.

Penn State is 8th in the FBS averaging 31.8 penalty yards per game.

Michigan State is 101st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 87.5% of trips. Penn State’s red zone offense ranks 40th, scoring on 89.2% of red zone opportunities.

Penn State ranks 114th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:21, compared to Michigan State’s 43rd-ranked average of 30:52.

Team leaders

Michigan State

Passing: Aidan Chiles, 1,392 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Makhi Frazier, 493 yards on 108 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Nick Marsh, 554 yards on 46 catches, 5 TDs

Penn State

Passing: Drew Allar, 1,100 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 64.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaytron Allen, 736 yards on 138 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Trebor Pena, 331 yards on 32 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Michigan State lost 23-20 to Minnesota on Saturday, Nov. 1. Alessio Milivojevic threw for 311 yards on 20-of-28 attempts (71.4%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Elijah Tau-Tolliver carried the ball 11 times for 127 yards, adding one reception for four yards. Rodney Bullard Jr. had four receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Penn State fell 27-24 to Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 8. Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for 219 yards on 22-of-31 attempts (71.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. Nicholas Singleton carried the ball 10 times for 71 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 22 yards and one touchdown. Pena had six receptions for 99 yards.

Next game

Michigan State plays at Iowa on Nov. 22. Penn State hosts Nebraska on Nov. 22.

By The Associated Press