Iona visits UMKC following Anthony’s 25-point game

Iona Gaels (1-0) at UMKC Roos (1-1)
Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits UMKC after CJ Anthony scored 25 points in Iona’s 81-73 victory over the Hofstra Pride.
UMKC finished 13-20 overall a season ago while going 9-5 at home. The Roos averaged 7.4 steals, 3.2 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.
Iona finished 17-17 overall with a 7-7 record on the road a season ago. The Gaels gave up 70.5 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press