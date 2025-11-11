Skip to main content
Nebraska faces Maryland-Eastern Shore following Sandfort’s 20-point showing

By AP News

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -33.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces Maryland-Eastern Shore after Pryce Sandfort scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 96-66 win over the Florida International Panthers.

Nebraska went 21-14 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Cornhuskers averaged 14.2 assists per game on 26.5 made field goals last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore went 6-25 overall with a 1-17 record on the road last season. The Hawks averaged 67.4 points per game last season, 27.6 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

