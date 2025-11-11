Skip to main content
Worthy leads UC Riverside against New Mexico after 21-point game

By AP News

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-0) at New Mexico Lobos (2-0)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -19.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays New Mexico after Marqui Worthy scored 21 points in UC Riverside’s 74-70 victory against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

New Mexico finished 27-8 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lobos averaged 80.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.6 last season.

UC Riverside finished 7-11 on the road and 21-13 overall last season. The Highlanders gave up 75.0 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

