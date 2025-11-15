Dante Moore throws for 2 touchdowns and No. 7 Oregon routs Minnesota 42-13

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dante Moore threw for two touchdowns and freshman Jordon Davison ran for another pair to lead No. 7 Oregon to a 42-13 victory over Minnesota on Friday night.

Moore was 27 of 30 for 306 yards for the Ducks (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 8 CFP). Davison ran for 57 yards on seven carries. Kenyon Sadiq caught eight passes for 96 yards and another score.

Minnesota (6-4, 4-3) remained winless on the road this season. The Golden Gophers managed just 62 yards rushing against the Ducks, who went into the game ranked third in the nation in total defense.

Oregon scored on its first series of the game. Moore completed a 23-yard pass to Sadiq to get the Ducks close, then they capped the drive with Davison’s 1-yard touchdown run.

Sadiq returned after missing last weekend’s 18-16 victory at Iowa, but Oregon was still without freshman receiver Dakorien Moore because of a knee injury. Oregon was also missing receiver Gary Bryant Jr., who injured his foot during the first quarter last weekend.

The Ducks made it 14-0 on Davison’s 39-yard touchdown run before Brady Denaburg’s 46-yard field goal got Minnesota on the scoreboard early in the second quarter.

Noah Whittington broke through a pile of of players then bobbled the ball in the end zone after a 40-yard dash, but it was ruled a touchdown after a review and Oregon went up 21-3.

After Denaburg added a 26-yard field goal for the Gophers, Dante Moore hit Sadiq with a short 3-yard pass to put the Ducks up 28-6 at halftime.

The Gophers scored on their first drive of the second half on Drake Lindsey’s 10-yard scoring pass to Javon Tracy. Lindsey finished with 138 yards passing.

Moore threw a 13-yard pass to Jeremiah McClellan, who was ruled on review to have a toe inbounds for the touchdown, to make it 35-13. The Ducks added another score on Jay Harris’ 12-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota was coming off a bye. The Gophers’ last outing was a 23-20 overtime win at home over Michigan State that made them bowl eligible.

After having to stage the comeback win at No. 20 Iowa in poor conditions last weekend, the Ducks had little trouble against the Gophers at home in mild temperatures. While it may not be enough to move the Ducks much in the CFP rankings, a bigger test lies ahead next weekend with USC, which is No. 17 in both the AP Top 25 and the CFP.

Minnesota visits Northwestern next Saturday.

The Ducks host Southern California next Saturday.

