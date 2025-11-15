Skip to main content
Sykes leads Long Beach State against Illinois State after 20-point performance

By AP News

Illinois State Redbirds (1-2) at Long Beach State Beach (0-3)

Long Beach, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts Illinois State after Gavin Sykes scored 20 points in Long Beach State’s 69-66 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

Long Beach State went 7-25 overall with a 3-11 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Beach gave up 74.2 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

Illinois State went 8-11 in MVC play and 5-7 on the road last season. The Redbirds allowed opponents to score 71.8 points per game and shot 45.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

