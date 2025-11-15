Matt Vezza’s career-high 5 touchdown passes highlight New Hampshire’s 42-14 rout of Bryant

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Matt Vezza threw a career-high five touchdown passes and New Hampshire flew past Bryant 42-14 on Saturday.

Vezza completed 27 of 36 passes for 328 yards, also a career high. Caleb Burke had 134 receiving yards, and his nine receptions included a 72-yard touchdown. Peyton Strickland had two touchdown catches.

On the ground, Denzell Gibson had 90 yards and a 45-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats (7-4, 5-2 Coastal Athletic Association).

New Hampshire had 467 yards of total offense.

Bryant (3-8, 1-6) was held to 234 yards of offense. Elijah Elliott ran for both Bulldogs touchdowns and finished with 60 yards on 18 carries.

New Hampshire’s first four possessions ended with Vezza touchdown passes and the Wildcats led 28-7 at halftime.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football