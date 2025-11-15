Littleton Jr. rushes for career-high 202 as Rhode Island defeats Maine 45-13

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Antwain Littleton Jr. dashed for a career-high 202 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns on 21 carries as Rhode Island trounced Maine, 45-13 on Saturday.

Littleton Jr. scored from 2 yards out on the Rams’ first drive of the game, and tacked on a 52-yard rushing score at the end of the third quarter. Rhode Island (9-2, 7-0 Coastal Athletic Association), ranked ninth in the FCS coaches’ poll, scored on their first four drives of the game, with all but its first drive lasting less than four minutes.

Devin Farrell completed 16 of his 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, linking up with Marquis Buchanan on six catches for 138 yards and a score. Offensive lineman Dontay Bishop notched his first career touchdown on a 2-yard catch with 41 seconds left in the first quarter.

Brendon Barrow added 65 yards rushing and two scores on seven carries as the Rhody run game tallied 264 yards. The Rams outgained the Black Bears 497-323.

Scott Woods caught five passes for 114 yards and one touchdown for Maine (6-5, 5-2).

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football