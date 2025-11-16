Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
54.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Valparaiso hosts Bryant following Allen’s 20-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Bryant Bulldogs (1-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (2-1)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Valparaiso after Quincy Allen scored 20 points in Bryant’s 82-75 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green.

Valparaiso went 15-19 overall last season while going 10-7 at home. The Beacons allowed opponents to score 73.9 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

Bryant finished 10-7 on the road and 23-12 overall a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 6.7 steals, 6.0 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.