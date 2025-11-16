Valparaiso hosts Bryant following Allen’s 20-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (1-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (2-1)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Valparaiso after Quincy Allen scored 20 points in Bryant’s 82-75 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green.

Valparaiso went 15-19 overall last season while going 10-7 at home. The Beacons allowed opponents to score 73.9 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

Bryant finished 10-7 on the road and 23-12 overall a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 6.7 steals, 6.0 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press