Burks leads UCF against Oakland after 21-point showing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3) at UCF Knights (3-1)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Oakland after Jordan Burks scored 21 points in UCF’s 86-74 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies.

UCF finished 20-17 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Knights averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 13.4 second-chance points and 17.9 bench points last season.

Oakland went 13-10 in Horizon League games and 6-11 on the road last season. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 70.6 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 30.5% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press