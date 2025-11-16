Miami Hurricanes and the No. 10 Florida Gators square off

Florida Gators (2-1) vs. Miami Hurricanes (3-0)
Jacksonville, Florida; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -10.5; over/under is 170.5
BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays No. 10 Florida in Jacksonville, Florida.
Miami (FL) finished 7-24 overall with a 4-7 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Hurricanes averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point distance last season.
Florida finished 36-4 overall with an 18-0 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Gators averaged 84.8 points per game last season, 15.9 on free throws and 29.4 from beyond the arc.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press