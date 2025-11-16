Skip to main content
Maine faces Quinnipiac, looks to end 3-game slide

By AP News

Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-2) at Maine Black Bears (0-3)

Orono, Maine; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine looks to end its three-game skid when the Black Bears play Quinnipiac.

Maine went 20-14 overall last season while going 10-3 at home. The Black Bears averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

Quinnipiac finished 20-13 overall last season while going 7-10 on the road. The Bobcats averaged 73.9 points per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

