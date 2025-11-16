Skip to main content
NC State hosts VCU after Williams’ 32-point performance

By AP News

VCU Rams (2-1) at NC State Wolfpack (3-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces VCU after Darrion Williams scored 32 points in NC State’s 110-64 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

NC State finished 12-19 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wolfpack averaged 69.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.4 last season.

VCU finished 28-7 overall with a 7-3 record on the road a season ago. The Rams averaged 76.9 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 12.4 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

