NC State hosts VCU after Williams’ 32-point performance

VCU Rams (2-1) at NC State Wolfpack (3-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces VCU after Darrion Williams scored 32 points in NC State’s 110-64 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

NC State finished 12-19 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wolfpack averaged 69.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.4 last season.

VCU finished 28-7 overall with a 7-3 record on the road a season ago. The Rams averaged 76.9 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 12.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press