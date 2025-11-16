No. 7 Oregon hosts No. 17 USC

No. 17 USC (8-2) at No. 7 Oregon (9-1), Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Oregon by 13.5. Against the spread: Oregon 4-5, USC 5-5.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

Oregon Offense

Overall: 475.4 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 241.8 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 233.6 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 39.0 points per game (7th)

Oregon Defense

Overall: 235.4 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 127.3 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 108.1 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 13.7 points per game (6th)

USC Offense

Overall: 488.9 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 298.1 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 190.8 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 38.2 points per game (10th)

USC Defense

Overall: 344.1 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 198.3 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 145.8 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 21.7 points per game (41st)

Both teams perform well on third down. Oregon ranks 14th in the FBS, converting 49.2% of the time. USC ranks 8th, converting 51.7%.

Oregon is 20th in the FBS averaging 41.9 penalty yards per game.

Oregon is 132nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 94.4% of trips. USC’s red zone offense ranks 9th, scoring on 94.0% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Oregon

Passing: Dante Moore, 2,190 yards, 21 TDs, 5 INTs, 72.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Noah Whittington, 623 yards on 76 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Dakorien Moore, 443 yards on 28 catches, 3 TDs

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 2,868 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs, 66.8 completion percentage

Rushing: King Miller, 719 yards on 99 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Makai Lemon, 1,090 yards on 71 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

Oregon defeated Minnesota 42-13 on Friday, Nov. 14. Dante Moore led Oregon with 306 yards on 27-of-30 passing (90.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Whittington had 72 rushing yards on eight carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Kenyon Sadiq recorded 96 yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

USC won 26-21 over Iowa on Saturday, Nov. 15. Maiava led USC with 254 yards on 23-of-32 passing (71.9%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Miller had 83 rushing yards on 19 carries. Lemon had 10 receptions for 153 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Oregon plays at Washington on Nov. 29. USC hosts UCLA on Nov. 29.

By The Associated Press