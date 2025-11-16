Fresno State and Utah State meet in MWC action

Utah State (5-5) at Fresno State (7-3), Nov. 22 at 10:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Fresno State Offense

Overall: 343.5 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 184.0 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 159.5 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 25.9 points per game (76th)

Fresno State Defense

Overall: 289.2 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 163.6 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 125.6 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 19.9 points per game (25th)

Utah State Offense

Overall: 426.1 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 265.6 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 160.5 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 32.9 points per game (33rd)

Utah State Defense

Overall: 421.6 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 246.4 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 175.2 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (105th)

Utah State ranks 104th in third down percentage, converting 35.6% of the time. Fresno State ranks 42nd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 35.6%.

Fresno State ranks 112th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 77.8% of trips.

Utah State ranks 127th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:23, compared to Fresno State’s 29th-ranked average of 31:38.

Team leaders

Fresno State

Passing: E.J. Warner, 1,486 yards, 10 TDs, 9 INTs, 68.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Rayshon Luke, 582 yards on 95 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 378 yards on 33 catches, 5 TDs

Utah State

Passing: Bryson Barnes, 2,352 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Miles Davis, 651 yards on 106 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Braden Pegan, 819 yards on 50 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Fresno State won 24-3 over Wyoming on Saturday, Nov. 15. Carson Conklin led Fresno State with 95 yards on 12-of-25 passing (48.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Luke carried the ball 16 times for 92 yards, adding three receptions for 16 yards. Freeman put up 25 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Utah State lost 29-26 to UNLV on Saturday, Nov. 15. Barnes led Utah State with 256 yards on 19-of-38 passing (50.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 22 times for 124 yards and one rushing touchdown. Davis carried the ball 10 times for 42 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 14 yards. Pegan put up 109 yards on eight catches.

Next game

Fresno State plays at San Jose State on Nov. 29. Utah State hosts Boise State on Nov. 28.

By The Associated Press