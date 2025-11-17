No. 21 James Madison plays Washington State

Washington State (5-5) at No. 21 James Madison (9-1), Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: James Madison by 13.5. Against the spread: James Madison 7-3, Washington State 6-4.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

James Madison Offense

Overall: 457.3 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 215.7 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 241.6 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 37.1 points per game (14th)

James Madison Defense

Overall: 257.1 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 168 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 89.1 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 16.2 points per game (11th)

Washington State Offense

Overall: 309.9 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 199.4 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 110.5 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 20.7 points per game (115th)

Washington State Defense

Overall: 304.1 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 168.9 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 135.2 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 21 points per game (34th)

Washington State ranks 102nd in third down percentage, converting 35.9% of the time. James Madison ranks 10th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 30.2%.

Washington State ranks 123rd in the FBS with a -9 turnover margin, compared to James Madison’s 67th-ranked even margin.

James Madison is 132nd in the FBS averaging 69.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Washington State’s 64th-ranked 53.5 per-game average.

Washington State is 15th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 92.9% of trips.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. James Madison is 2nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 35:09, while Washington State’s 18th-ranked average is 32:11.

Team leaders

James Madison

Passing: Alonza Barnett III, 2,089 yards, 16 TDs, 5 INTs, 61.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayne Knight, 840 yards on 136 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Landon Ellis, 532 yards on 32 catches, 5 TDs

Washington State

Passing: Zevi Eckhaus, 1,390 yards, 10 TDs, 8 INTs, 64.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Kirby Vorhees, 473 yards on 105 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Josh Meredith, 588 yards on 44 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

James Madison won 58-10 over Appalachian State on Saturday, Nov. 15. Barnett led James Madison with 303 yards on 22-of-35 passing (62.9%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 0 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Jobadiah Malary carried the ball eight times for 105 yards and scored three touchdowns. Jaylan Sanchez put up 69 yards on two catches.

Washington State won 28-3 over Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Nov. 15. Eckhaus led Washington State with 146 yards on 17-of-25 passing (68.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 56 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Vorhees had 76 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 12 yards. Meredith put up 70 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

James Madison plays at Coastal Carolina on Nov. 29. Washington State hosts Oregon State on Nov. 29.

By The Associated Press