Justin Mongomery’s final minute rush puts Presbyterian over Marist, 29-25

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Justin Montgomery scored the winning 5-yard rush with 46 seconds left to play for Presbyterian to take a late lead and beat Marist, 29-25 on Saturday afternoon.

Presbyterian (10-2, 6-2 Pioneer Football League) took a 13-0 lead heading into halftime. Marist pulled within one, off a 1-yard reception for Connor Hulstein, a 32-yard field goal, and a 3-yard rush by quarterback Will O’Dell, who relieved starter Sonny Mannino who left after getting sacked early in the second quarter.

Blue Hose quarterback Colin Hurst found Nathan Levicki on the right side of the field for a 23-yard touchdown to go up 22-16, but the two-point attempt failed.

Marist (5-7, 3-5) countered with a 12-play, 82-yard drive that lasted over seven minutes, ending with Carter James’ 2-yard tiouchdown run. The two-point conversion gave Marist its first lead of the game with 2:11 left.

Presbyterian marched 65 yards, and Montgomery ran up the middle to retake the lead with 46 seconds left to seal it for Presbyterian’s third 10-win season. The last occurred in 2005.

Hurst threw for 211 yards.

O’Dell threw for 180 yards, and Hulstein’s touchdown was his seventh of the season, setting a single-season program record for Marist.

