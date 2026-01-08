No. 3 Iowa State sets school record with 15-0 start after 70-60 win over Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Joshua Jefferson had 19 points and 17 rebounds as No. 3 Iowa State won its 15th consecutive game to start the season, 70-60 over Baylor on Wednesday night.

Tamin Lipsey scored 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting after early foul trouble, and Killyan Toure had 12 for the Cyclones (15-0, 2-0 Big 12). They didn’t lead until Jefferson’s 3-pointer on their final shot before halftime, and stayed ahead after a 14-1 run to begin the second half when six players scored and Jefferson capped it with a fast-break dunk.

Iowa State’s 15-0 start and 15-game winning streak are both school records, surpassing the 14-0 start by the 2013-14 team that reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Cameron Carr had 17 points to lead Baylor (10-4, 0-2). James Nnaji, the 2023 NBA draft pick who just joined the Bears, got a much different reaction in his home debut when scoring two points with five rebounds in 16 minutes. He was booed when he entered Saturday’s game at TCU and every time he touched the ball after that.

The Bears led 21-13 on Carr’s 3-pointer with 6:26 left in the first half, but then missed their last nine shots of the period. Iowa State took its first lead on a strange final sequence that started with Jefferson’s steal with 32 seconds left.

Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger signaled for his team to slow down for a final shot, and Jefferson passed to Milan Momcilovic, who wasn’t looking when the ball hit him in the chest, though he was able to get control of it. Jefferson, coming off a triple-double in the Big 12 opener Saturday, made a long 3 with 5 seconds left for a 25-24 lead.

Iowa State hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Baylor plays back-to-back home games against top-10 opponents for the first time, hosting No. 7 Houston on Saturday.

