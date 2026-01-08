Skip to main content
Ty Simpson declares for NFL draft after one season as Alabama's starting QB

Sponsored by:
By AP News
CFP Rose Bowl Football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Ty Simpson declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday, leaving Alabama after one season as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Simpson could be one of the top quarterbacks drafted in April. Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza is seen as the likely No. 1 selection.

“I’ll cherish all of it as I take the next step for preparing for the NFL draft,” Simpson said in a video posted on social media.

Simpson said he was tempted to take an easier path while he spent three seasons waiting for his turn after being recruited by Nick Saban. Simpson said “you just are Alabama or you’re not.”

He cracked a rib in Alabama’s 38-3 loss in the Rose Bowl to top-ranked Indiana and Mendoza. Simpson threw for 67 yards before that injury late in the first half, which knocked him out of the game. Alabama finished 11-4.

Simpson threw for 3,567 yards and completed 64.5% of his passes. He threw for 28 touchdowns with five interceptions, and he ran for two scores.

